Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Unicharm stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,938. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.20. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

