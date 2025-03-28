CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CITIC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTPCY opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. CITIC has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

