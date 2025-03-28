Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Up 94.5% in March

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the February 28th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 69,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.38% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.

Featured Stories

