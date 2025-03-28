HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Major Shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank Acquires 1,580 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 1,580 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.28 per share, with a total value of $39,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 201.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.