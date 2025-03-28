Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 694% from the average daily volume of 270,525,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Up 13.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

