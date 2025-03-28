Touchstone Securitized Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSEC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.11. 35,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,326. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Get Touchstone Securitized Income ETF alerts:

About Touchstone Securitized Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.