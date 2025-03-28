Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Eventide High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:ELCV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1206 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ELCV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 28,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57. Eventide High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

Eventide High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Eventide High Dividend ETF (ELCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US stocks, selected through fundamental research and values-based principles. The fund seeks income, income growth, and long-term capital appreciation.

