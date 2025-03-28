Craven House Capital (LON:CRV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Craven House Capital Plc (LON:CRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Craven House Capital Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £734,080.55, a P/E ratio of -6,440.68 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.23.

About Craven House Capital

Craven House Capital Plc operates as an investment company. It invests in or acquires portfolio of companies, partnerships, joint ventures, businesses, or other assets participating in the e-commerce sector. The company was formerly known as AIM Investments plc and changed its name to Craven House Capital Plc in August 2011.

