Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $11,009.67 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 721 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $11,009.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,582. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 2.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,851,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,245. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baird R W raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

