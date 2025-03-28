Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.