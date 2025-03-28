Sava Infond d.o.o. Purchases New Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,832,000 after buying an additional 205,981 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,856,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 815,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 924,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,843 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $131.11. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

