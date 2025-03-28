JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,467,267 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,579,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467,267 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,122,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,443.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 303,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.