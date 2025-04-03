Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 10.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.29). 14,405,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on CURY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, March 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.86. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,273.58). 10.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

