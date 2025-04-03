Currys (LON:CURY) Trading Up 10.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.29). 14,405,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.17).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on CURY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CURY
Currys Stock Up 10.5 %
Insider Activity at Currys
In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($41,273.58). 10.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.