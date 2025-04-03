Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 454,431,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 304,295,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.
About Supply@ME Capital
Supply@ME helps businesses which hold non perishable stock, from heavy manufacturing and chemicals to high fashion and luxury goods, improve their cashflow and unlock working capital.
Its platform enables businesses to alleviate the cost of unsold inventory in warehouses or in transit, by offering more funds at a more competitive rate than traditional financing solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Supply@ME Capital
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Trading Halts Explained
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Supply@ME Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply@ME Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.