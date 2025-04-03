Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.29). 14,405,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.17).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Currys Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Currys

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,273.58). 10.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Currys

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

