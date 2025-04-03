Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.29). 14,405,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.17).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CURY
Currys Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Currys
In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of Currys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,273.58). 10.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Currys
Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800
stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.
In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Currys
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.