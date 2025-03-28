Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,787,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,255,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $91.16 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.