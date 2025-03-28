Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14), Zacks reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SDST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 411,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Stardust Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.
In other Stardust Power news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $26,481.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,701.68. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 185,582 shares of company stock valued at $117,486 over the last 90 days. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
