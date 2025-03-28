Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Issues Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 23.22%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 53,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,126. The company has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

