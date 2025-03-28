Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Issues Earnings Results

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 23.22%.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 53,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,126. The company has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.