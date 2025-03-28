Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TTWO stock opened at $214.29 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
