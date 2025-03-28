Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 0.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $214.29 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

