Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 189.86% from the stock’s current price.

GANX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Gain Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

GANX stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

