Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 3,149 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 42,769 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $324.59 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.60.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $510,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

