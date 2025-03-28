Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Expands By 262.9%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 262.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.54. 3,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10.
About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.