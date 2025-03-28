Head to Head Comparison: Eaton (NYSE:ETN) vs. ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Eaton has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eaton and ZOOZ Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $24.88 billion 4.32 $3.79 billion $9.50 28.85 ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 19.48 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than ZOOZ Power.

83.0% of Eaton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 15.25% 22.62% 11.10% ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Eaton and ZOOZ Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 7 12 0 2.63 ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50

Eaton currently has a consensus target price of $357.16, indicating a potential upside of 30.32%. ZOOZ Power has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than Eaton.

Summary

Eaton beats ZOOZ Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About ZOOZ Power

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

