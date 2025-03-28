Meiwu Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 1st (NYSE:WNW)

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 31st.
Meiwu Technology Trading Down 33.0 %
Shares of NYSE WNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,325. Meiwu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
About Meiwu Technology
