Meiwu Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 1st (NYSE:WNW)

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE WNW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,894,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,325. Meiwu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

