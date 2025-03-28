Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a growth of 225.2% from the February 28th total of 81,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

ONEQ traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.17. 384,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.