Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.7% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.05 ($0.75). Approximately 55,595,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,853% from the average daily volume of 2,847,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evoke Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.49.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Company Profile

