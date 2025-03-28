NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 370,153 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 131,885 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $24.00.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 272,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.