Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Rises By 230.2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NEXE Innovations Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NEXNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,320. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
About NEXE Innovations
