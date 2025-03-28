Short Interest in NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Rises By 230.2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NEXNF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,320. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

