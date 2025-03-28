Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,968. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Decibel Cannabis
