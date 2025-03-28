Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,968. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

