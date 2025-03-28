Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Up 20.1% – Here’s What Happened

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 20.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.20 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.68 ($1.14). Approximately 249,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 119,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81.29. The firm has a market cap of £69.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xaar news, insider Paul James bought 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.47 ($12,873.47). 7.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

