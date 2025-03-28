Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in PayPal by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 64,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.6 %

PayPal stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

