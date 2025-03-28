Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE) Releases Earnings Results

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 98.10%.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trading Up 0.3 %

LON DORE opened at GBX 79.64 ($1.03) on Friday. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 93 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £134.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.31.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (DORE) is a renewable energy and infrastructure trust designed to deliver stable and sustainable returns through diversification across technology, geography and project stage. It has a diversified portfolio of renewable energy generating assets and other infrastructure assets across the UK, Ireland and Northern Europe.

