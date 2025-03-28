Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,733 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

