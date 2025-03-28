89,000 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCLH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

