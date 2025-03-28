Sei Investments Co. Purchases 159,601 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,234,000 after purchasing an additional 357,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 179.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

