Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,491 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $214.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

