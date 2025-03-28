Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Vistry Group Stock Up 2.2 %

VTY stock opened at GBX 588.50 ($7.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 607.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 769.59. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 511 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,436 ($18.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.71) to GBX 650 ($8.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.15) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.75) to GBX 690 ($8.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

