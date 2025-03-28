HC Wainwright Expects Weaker Earnings for X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2029 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.39. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.89.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $33,647.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $34,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,323.70. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,663 shares of company stock worth $91,198 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

