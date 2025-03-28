Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 70,710,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £631,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.31.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
