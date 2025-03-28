Chris Scherman Purchases 797 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Chris Scherman purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.05 per share, with a total value of C$43,077.85.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.3 %

PPL opened at C$57.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.32. The firm has a market cap of C$33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.71 and a twelve month high of C$60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PPL shares. TD Securities set a C$66.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.31.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

