Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Alibaba Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.3 %

BABA traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,457,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,929,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

