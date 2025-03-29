JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 377.91 ($4.89). Approximately 99,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 201,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.89).
The stock has a market capitalization of £272.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.14.
About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides access to the world’s fastest growing equity market and targets predictable quarterly income without compromising its focus on growth.
Key points:
Expertise – Managed by emerging market veterans.
Portfolio – Manager’s focus on seeking out Asia’s best growth ideas.
Results – Seeks to provide predictable quarterly income distributions set annually.
Why invest in this trust
Managed by our locally based team of investment experts, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides broad access to Asia’s fast growing markets and benefits from our long experience in the region.
Investment objective
Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.
