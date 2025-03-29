JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.87) and last traded at GBX 377.91 ($4.89). Approximately 99,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 201,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.89).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £272.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 379.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 374.14.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

About JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income

(Get Free Report)

Targeting income without compromising on Asia’s growth

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides access to the world’s fastest growing equity market and targets predictable quarterly income without compromising its focus on growth.

Key points:

Expertise – Managed by emerging market veterans.

Portfolio – Manager’s focus on seeking out Asia’s best growth ideas.

Results – Seeks to provide predictable quarterly income distributions set annually.

Why invest in this trust

Managed by our locally based team of investment experts, the JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc provides broad access to Asia’s fast growing markets and benefits from our long experience in the region.

Investment objective

Aims to provide capital growth from a diversified portfolio of around 50 to 80 companies quoted on the Asian stock markets, excluding Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.