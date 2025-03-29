Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 94,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 167,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.45.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

