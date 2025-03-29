Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Declines By 37.7%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,699,600 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 4,336,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 391.2 days.

OTCMKTS EVGGF traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.04. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $124.47.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

