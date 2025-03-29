Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

