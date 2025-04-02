Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

