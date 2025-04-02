Q2 EPS Estimates for ABM Industries Lifted by Zacks Research

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

ABM stock opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 51.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

