William Blair Has Pessimistic View of Tetra Tech Q4 Earnings

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Tetra Tech in a research report issued on Friday, March 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $29.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

