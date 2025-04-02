StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.55 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.
Chimerix Stock Down 0.1 %
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $13,124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,614,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Chimerix by 1,318.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,213,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
Featured Stories
