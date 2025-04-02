HC Wainwright Forecasts Edap Tms FY2029 Earnings

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edap Tms in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.40 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDAP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 44.21% and a negative net margin of 34.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Edap Tms by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

